The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

GM Canada names Marissa West new president and general manager

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bel

General Motors has named Marissa West its new president and general manager of GM Canada.

West is currently executive chief engineer for GM’s mid-size and medium duty truck division.

Before that, she was director of GM’s Global Noise & Vibration and Vehicle Dynamics Center.

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bell, who will be moving back to the U.S. to serve as the leader of GM’s Chevrolet division.

Bell has been head of GM Canada since September 2019.

GM says the transition will begin immediately.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

General Motors

Previous story
B.C. commits $282 million to CleanBC Industry Fund investment, applications now open

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties investigate a shooting in Whalley in the 10700-block of City Parkway on Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey Mounties look for stolen red Kia after shooting in Whalley

Peyton Slind is going on an overnight hike as part of his efforts to raise money for diabetes research. (Photo submitted: Kimberley Slind.)
Don Christian Elementary student raising money for diabetes research

BC Ambulance paramedics and Surrey RCMP took away a man who was found running through traffic around Fraser Highway on Monday, March 28, near the Surrey-Langley border. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Man in custody after sprinting through traffic on Langley-Surrey border

TEASER PHOTO
Their high school seasons cut short by COVID, Surrey hoops all-stars to hit court one final time