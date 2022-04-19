South Surrey distiller, Langley brewery join to support Ukraine aid

South Surrey’s Mainland Whisky and Langley’s Camp Beer Co. are supporting relief efforts in Ukraine through the sale of a new beer whisky collaboration. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey distiller has partnered with a Langley brewery to support humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine by doing what they do best – make alcohol.

Mainland Whisky, which is located in Campbell Heights, and Langley’s Camp Beer Co. have collaborated on a limited release of what a news release issued Tuesday calls Beer Whisky, which is Camp’s “famous malt liquor” that has been distilled in Mainland’s still and then casked in a wine barrel.

The spirit will “lay at rest” for three years, the release notes, but pre-orders can be made now, with 20 per cent of proceeds going directly to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

Mainland Whisky owner Steve Watts noted in the announcement that family friend – and company shareholder – Victor Dawydiak is of Ukranian descent.

“His family is currently enduring the horrors of war. His great-nephew Roman is fighting in the Ukrainian army. His great-niece is doing humanitarian work along the Ukraine-Polish border. While his cousin Olia, and her 16 yr old son Dmytro, are currently attempting to flee across the border to Warsaw, in an attempt to bring Dmytro over to White Rock/South Surrey to live with Victor and his wife Yvonne,” Watts explained.

“It’s an absolute nightmare situation. We wanted to do something, anything to help.”

To pre-order, visit www.mainlandwhisky.com. To learn more about the work that the Canada-Ukraine Foundation does, visit www.cufoundation.ca



