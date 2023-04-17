This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keystone, Urs Flueeler, file

This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keystone, Urs Flueeler, file

Teck controlling shareholder calls Glencore bid the wrong one at the wrong time

Similar move after corporate split something the B.C. resource company would consider

The controlling shareholder of Teck Resources Ltd. rejected Glencore’s offer to buy the Canadian miner, but says he is open to talking about other possible deals once the company completes its own plan to split its business.

Teck chairman emeritus Norman Keevil says Glencore’s proposal is the wrong one, at the wrong time.

Teck’s board has rejected Glencore’s unsolicited takeover offer that would see shareholders receive a stake in a combined metals company as well as a choice of cash or shares in a company that would hold their merged coal assets.

Instead, the company is pursuing a plan it announced in February to split up its metal and steelmaking coal businesses into two companies, Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources. The proposal will be voted on by shareholders later this month.

Keevil says he would support a transaction – whether it be an operating partnership, merger, acquisition, or sale – with the right partner, on the right terms for Teck Metals after the separation takes place.

Teck is controlled by the Keevil family, which owns the company’s class A shares together with Japanese company Sumitomo.

READ MORE: Teck Resources rejects latest Swiss takeover bid

coal minemining

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CP Rail, Kansas City Southern Rail merger now official

Just Posted

BC Human Rights Tribunal (The Canadian Press)
Noise dispute between Surrey tenant and landlord spurs human rights complaint

"Axe" trophies given to winning breweries at Surrey's Battle of the Brews event. (Photo: Facebook.com)
‘Battle of the Brews’ beer event to return as Surrey firefighters sharpen their fundraising ways

The Surrey Eagles are now leading their second-round BCHL playoff series vs. the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 2-0, with Game 3 happening Tuesday night (April 18) in Port Alberni. (Surrey Eagles/Facebook photo)
Surrey Eagles take 2-0 second-round playoff series lead vs. Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Surrey RCMP investigate after the third stabbing on the city’s transit in as many weeks. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Surrey mayor issues statement after 3rd stabbing on city transit in 3 weeks