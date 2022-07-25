A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal Trudeau airport in Montreal on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Unifor says the Canadian government should block the WestJet Group’s takeover of Sunwing Airlines Inc. unless it can guarantee job creation and investments in workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal Trudeau airport in Montreal on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Unifor says the Canadian government should block the WestJet Group’s takeover of Sunwing Airlines Inc. unless it can guarantee job creation and investments in workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Unifor pushes for job guarantees in federal review of Westjet’s takeover of Sunwing

Union concerned acquisition will create lower wages, job instability

Unifor says the Canadian government should block the WestJet Group’s takeover of Sunwing Airlines Inc. unless WestJet guarantees job creation and investments in workers.

The union says it’s concerned that the acquisition will lead to more sub-contracted work with lower wages and precarious conditions, despite WestJet’s promise of job creation.

Unifor made the comments as part of its submission to Transport Canada’s Public Interest Review of the deal, which the WestJet Group announced in March.

The union says Competition Bureau investigations and Transport Canada reviews don’t often factor in to how mergers affects jobs, but the union filing notes it’s in the public interest and possible under the Competition Act to secure quality job opportunities.

It says it’s concerned by Westjet’s reference in consultation documents to “crew optimization” and “improved efficiencies in operating costs,” which it says could point to cutting jobs or contracting them out.

In announcing the deal, WestJet said the acquisition will protect and create jobs, in part by shifting Sunwing’s seasonal aircraft into year-round use.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Rogers pursuing deal with competitors to juggle 911 calls in case of outage

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

airportsBusinessJobsWestJet

Previous story
Rogers pursuing deal with competitors to juggle 911 calls in case of outage

Just Posted

A downtown Langley City parking lot was cordoned off with police reports report of multiple shootings in Langley City and Township. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in multiple shootings in Langley

White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. Jaylene Tyme, pictured, was one of the many performers at the event (Markus Kislig photo)
PHOTOS: Hundreds showed their Pride at the White Rock Family Day event

Pictured is Bruce Willier, who has not been seen or heard from since Friday (July 22) night.(Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP looking for missing high-risk man

A city worker removes a covering from the new sign at 64th Avenue and 175A Street in Cloverdale July 22 as politicians, members of the PICS society, and other dignitaries applaud. The honorary street name was chosen because the long-term care facility Guru Nanak Diversity Village will soon be built at the end of the street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
175A Street gets honorary street name