VIDEO: Canadians should get info on how much alcohol is in a standard drink: Bennett

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says Canadians deserve to know how much alcohol is in a standard-sized drink, but she is not committing to mandate that companies put that information on their labels.

Bennett’s comments come a few weeks after the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction issued new advice about how much alcohol is safe to consume.

The centre says limiting yourself to no more than two standard drinks a week will help you avoid alcohol-related health consequences.

The guidance also says alcohol bottles and cans should have mandatory labels explaining health risks and information about what a standard size drink is.

Bennett says people should be given that information when they buy alcohol but she is hoping the industry takes on the labelling issue itself.

She says companies moved to remove the chemical BPA from plastic water bottles after an outcry over the health effects more than a decade ago.

RELATED: New alcohol guidance focuses on continuum of risk, suggests warning labels

RELATED: Should alcohol have warning labels? B.C. MP says yes in crafted private motion

alcoholFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MPs summon big grocery store CEOs to testify in Ottawa about food price inflation

Just Posted

The 18-member Sister Jazz Orchestra will perform at Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival on the evening of Friday, Feb. 24, at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted photo)
At Surrey school festival, Sister Jazz Orchestra plays to inspire girls to be musicians

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

Fence surrounding the future Newton Community Centre site includes a rendering of the facility, on King George Boulevard at 70A Avenue. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey mayor launches Focus Newton Task Force

What the Seal Saw authors Sherry McMillan and Carla Maskall will conduct a family-friendly storytime and community painting event at White Rock Museum’s plaza on Sunday, Feb. 19. (City of White Rock photo/Twitter)
White Rock storytime takes seal’s-eye-view