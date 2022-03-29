Members of the design, building and engineering teams for the Foster Martin on White Rock Commons buildings were among those who participated in a vertical ribbon cutting ceremony at the grand opening celebration on Tuesday, March 29. (Alex Browne photo)

White Rock’s Foster Martin development celebrates opening

Landmark Premiere project was seven years in the making

Local dignitaries and members of the design, building, engineering and marketing teams gathered Tuesday for the opening celebration of Landmark Premiere Properties’ residential/commercial complex, Foster Martin on White Rock Commons.

Landmark Premiere president and CEO Ray Chen told the crowd, assembled in the sunshine on the third floor patio between the Foster and Martin towers, how much he appreciated the contributions of everyone who had participated in “a project that is as spectacular and distinctive as the view here – this goal stayed with us every day.”

The distinctively curved 25-storey towers are part of a complex that provides some 229 residential units and 30 commercial units between Foster and Martin streets in uptown White Rock. The first residents will be taking occupancy on April 5, Chen said.

“Finally, we have a project delivered,” he said. “It has turned into a reality after seven years of work.”

Chen said he also appreciated the input, throughout the process, of the City of White Rock and the community at large.

Then – following remarks from Pace Group managing partner Norm Stowe and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker – Chen and Walker were among those who cut a vertical opening ribbon suspended from the Martin tower.

Among features of the buildings are a swimming pool, a sauna and spa and weights room and gym on the third floor, a patio for outdoor events and a 10,000 sq. ft. daycare facility.


