Zellers coming to Surrey shopping mall as part of 25-store relaunch in Canada

Shopping centres in Surrey, Vancouver, Abbotsford and Kamloops will be home to the relaunched Zellers retail brand in Canada.

In B.C., Guildford Town Centre is named among the first 25 “store experiences” within Hudson’s Bay stores, according to a news release posted to newswire.ca, along with the Hudson’s Bay location in downtown Vancouver, Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops and 7 Oaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford.

“At launch, the Zellers experience within Hudson’s Bay will be between 8,000 – 10,000 sq ft., depending on location,” says the news release, which doesn’t give opening-date details, other than “in the spring.”

The Zellers in-store “experience” and Zellers.ca will launch simultaneously.

“Customers will be greeted with “a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey.”

Zellers says its gearing up “to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.”

Founded by Walter P. Zeller in 1931 in London, Ontario, the Zellers department retail chain was bought by the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) in 1978. The Zellers stores were closed in 2013 following the arrival of Wal-Mart and other competitors in Canada.



