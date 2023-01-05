The scene in 2018 during the inaugural Artist Garage Sale hosted by the Youth Arts Council of Surrey at Newton Cultural Centre. The event returns there on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. (submitted photo)

The scene in 2018 during the inaugural Artist Garage Sale hosted by the Youth Arts Council of Surrey at Newton Cultural Centre. The event returns there on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. (submitted photo)

NEWTON

Artist Garage Sale returns Jan. 14 as fundraiser for Youth Arts Council of Surrey

Buy items to get you started on a new hobby, or add to an existing pastime at reasonable prices

Another ‘Artist Garage Sale’ is planned by the Youth Arts Council of Surrey (YACOS) as a fundraiser.

This year’s sale is on Saturday, Jan. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at Newton Cultural Centre (13530 72 Ave.). Admission is by donation.

It’s a place to buy items to get you started on a new hobby or to add to an existing pastime at reasonable prices. People can also donate gently-used, arts-related supplies for YACOS to sell, or rent a table and sell their own supplies.

Look for costumes, paint brushes, musical instruments, yarn, dance shoes, film equipment, guitar strings and much more at the sale, first hosted by YACOS back in 2018, and paused during the pandemic.

That first year, one young woman who had always wanted to play guitar bought one for just $10, and five local artists came to sell their own lightly-used items, and their donation to YACOS was the table rental fee (which is $15 this year).

“We thought that this would be a great idea for those who wanted to delve into the performing or visual arts without shelling out big bucks,” event co-ordinator Lyn Verra-Lay said in 2019. “Sometimes, people are wary of starting a hobby when there’s the possibility that it wasn’t really their cup of tea.”

The Jan. 14 sale will feature light refreshments and door prizes.

To book a table, or for more information, email youthartscouncil@gmail.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hundreds ring in the new year at Delta Polar Bear Swim
Next story
‘Planetary Maintenance Engineers’ talk in Surrey with historian/journalist Gwynne Dyer

Just Posted

Following a robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, 2022, RCMP released this image of the suspect. Briaden Rosch was later arrested and charged with the crime. Rosch was again arrested in Abbotsford on Dec. 9 and has been charged with seven more offences.
Man charged with Grand Forks bank robbery arrested in Abbotsford

A stranded cat is seen on top of the Cloverdale Vapor Room building. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Paws Patrol: business leaders rescue stranded cat

(Submitted photo: BCLC)
Surrey lotto winner feels ‘excited and amazing’ after winning $250K

Fraser Heights Secondary students Muhaddisa Sarwari, left, and Finn Liu have been selected to speak at TEDxSurrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
2 Surrey students among 12 speakers at TEDxSurrey event Jan. 21 at Bell theatre