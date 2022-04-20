Bridge lessons, and weekly games, are planned for Elgin Hall this spring. (Henryk Niestrój/ Pixabay photo)

Bridge lessons, and weekly games, are planned for Elgin Hall this spring. (Henryk Niestrój/ Pixabay photo)

Bridge lessons, weekly games planned for Elgin Hall this spring

Sessions returning to South Surrey as pandemic restrictions lift

Bridge is back on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

As pandemic restrictions have lifted in recent weeks, bridge clubs – and bridge lessons – are slowly returning to community halls, including Elgin Hall in South Surrey.

A series social duplicate bridge games, hosted by the Surrey Duplicate Bridge Club, are scheduled for the hall (14250 Crescent Rd.), beginning next month. Currently, sessions are planned on consecutive Tuesdays, beginning May 17 (9-11 a.m.) and continuing through the month and wrapping up with a final session on June 7.

The group is also offering two other sessions outside of the Surrey area – at the North Shore’s Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Friday, May 14, and in Vancouver, at 2177 West 42 Ave., on Saturday April 30.

As well, a bridge lesson for beginners will be offered Wednesday, May 4 at Elgin Hall, from 2-4 p.m.

“Now that we are almost over the pandemic… a huge number of individuals will be looking for a new activity that challenges the mind and fosters new friendships,” said club member Jane Youngberg in an email.

“We believe that our program will be terrific for the community as we offer opportunities for people to meet new friends, gather with old friends and keep our minds fit.”

For more information, visit www.duplicatelite.ca, or to sign up for lessons or the weekly sessions, visit www.vancouverbridge.com


