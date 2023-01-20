A new City of Surrey budget consultation session has been added at the Cloverdale Rec Centre on Jan. 21. (Image via Surrey.ca)

Budget consultation session added in Cloverdale

Session set for Saturday, Jan. 21

A new City of Surrey budget consultation session has been added in Cloverdale.

After Cloverdale was left out of the original round of four sessions, Scott Wheatley reached out to Mayor Brenda Locke to request Cloverdale be added to the city’s rotation of city-wide stops.

“The Chamber thanks Mayor Locke for adding Cloverdale to the list of locations,” said Wheatley, the executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce.

“East Surrey was missed when the budget consultations were first announced,” he added. “We appreciate how quickly the omission was corrected when the Chamber raised the issue with Mayor Locke. The Mayor acted quickly for the benefit of our community.”

The Cloverdale budget consultation session will be held at the Cloverdale Rec Centre on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wheatley said it’s an opportunity for local residents to “have their voices heard” ahead of something that greatly impacts them.

Other consultations were held at Guildford Recreation Centre on Jan. 14, South Surrey Recreation Centre on Jan. 17, Newton Recreation Centre on Jan. 19, and North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex Jan. 21.


