Canadian Federation of University Women North Delta/Surrey celebrating 40 years

Originally called University Women’s Club of North Delta, the club was chartered in August of 1982

The Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) North Delta/Surrey is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year.

CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. CFUW is part of a global organization named Graduate Women International, (GWI) which has chapters in numerous countries.

CFUW North Delta/Surrey — originally known as the University Women’s Club of North Delta — received its charter in August of 1982 after 14 women who had been attending meetings at the South Delta club (quite a distance to travel) decided the year prior to form a local chapter. Four of the 1982 charter members still belong to the club.

In 2006, the University Women’s Club of North Delta changed its name to CFUW North Delta/Surrey, offering women in Surrey who wanted to become CFUW members a club that might be closer to their homes.

Over the years, CFUW North Delta/Surrey has been involved in many projects to promote the pursuit of knowledge, education, the status of women, human rights issues and environmental concerns.

In 1991, CFUW’s North Delta, South Delta and White Rock clubs spearheaded the Fraser Valley University Society to collaborate with other community groups to provide university education south of the Fraser River, resulting in the founding of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

Other projects included the making of a video to educate others about the abuse of children, a presentation on coping with aging parents, meetings to introduce school board candidates who were running for office, and other “open” meetings with guest speakers who would be of interest to the community.

SEE ALSO: North Delta food bank now open, seven days a week

CFUW North Delta/Surrey has also been involved in the efforts to preserve Burns Bog. In 1993, the North Delta club submitted a resolution to CFUW’s national federation calling for the protection of Burns Bog. This year, the club is updating that resolution to include peatlands.

The North Delta/Surrey and South Delta clubs worked together to bring a transition house to North Delta for women and children fleeing donestic violence. CFUW North Delta/Surrey continues to be involved with the house, which opened in 2017, through monthly donations, hampers for families at Christmas, and purchases of needed supplies and other items as requested.

The club has provided bursaries every year to female graduates from each secondary school in North Delta (there are currently five) who are continuing on to post secondary studies. An annual bursary is also given to a Kwantlen Polytechnic University student to help her continue her education. Fundraising for the bursaries comes from book sales, fashion shows and Purdy’s chocolate sales.

The North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly (via Zoom at the present time) and is open to all women graduates, students and women who share the ideals of CFUW. For more information about the club, call Eleanor (604-589-3631) or Barb (604-594-6145) or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com.

SEE ALSO: ‘Superman & Lois’ cast help Reach Society launch annual Gift of Speech campaign



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaNorth DeltaSurrey