Christmas Craft Market returns to Museum of Surrey

A women is seen at the 4th annual Stalew Craft Fair at the Museum of Surrey in 2021. (Photo submitted: Chung Chow)

The Museum of Surrey’s annual Christmas craft fair is returning.

The stɑlə̓w̓ Christmas Craft Market will open again at the museum Saturday, Dec. 3.

The fifth annual market will feature an array of Indigenous artists. Museum-goers will find holiday items for sale including: hand-crafted goods, jewellery, natural soaps and lotions, art, and gourmet treats. There will also be a welcome ceremony in the morning from the Kwantlen First Nation.

“Our craft market is unique because visitors can shop locally and celebrate Indigenous artisans, but also explore our galleries and take part in a museum scavenger hunt,” said Lynn Saffery, manager for the Museum of Surrey. “It’s always a great day for families.”

Phyllis Atkins, stɑl̓əw̓ Arts & Cultural Society program coordinator, said artisans from all over the Lower Mainland will be showcased at the market.

“We are excited to host our fifth annual stɑlə̓w̓ Christmas Craft Market,” said Atkins. “This year will be an in-person event and we look forward to supporting our local artisans and Indigenous (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) artists living within the unceded shared traditional territory of səmyəmɑʔɬ (Semiahmoo), q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən (Kwantlen), and̓ q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie).”

Kwantlen Elder Karen Gabriel will also be on hand making her “world-famous” bannock and her hamburger soup, which will both be available for purchase.

Hazel Gludo will be hosting a cedar weaving class making Christmas ornaments.

The museum will also be sharing short videos in the theatre.

Francis James, from Sto:lo territory, will be showing how a “big drum,” is made. The drum is used for teaching pow wow drumming and singing. James is showcasing the artform ahead of the second annual stɑlə̓w̓ Pow Wow, set for Sept. 15 – 17, 2023.

The stɑlə̓w̓ Christmas Craft Market will open at 10 a.m., after the welcome ceremony and run until 4 p.m.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale.

Visit surrey.ca/arts-culture/museum-of-surrey for more info on the Christmas market and other museum events in December.

For more information about the stɑlə̓w̓ Pow Wow, visit stalewpowwow.ca.



