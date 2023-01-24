Screenshot from the registration page for the 55+ tech forums. The next one will be held at the Clayton Community Centre on Feb. 11. (Image via surrey.ca)

City to host tech forum for seniors

Forum to be held at Clayton Community Centre

The City of Surrey is hosting a technology forum aimed at residents 55 and over.

According to the city, the forum “aims to help seniors learn about relevant digital resources that support healthy active aging, make life easier, and enhance social connectedness.”

The forum—the third in a series stretching back to last September—will be held at the Clayton Community Centre on Feb. 11.

“From online services to connecting with friends and family, digital technology is not only more prevalent, but it can also make life easier and bring people together,” reads a press release issued by the City of Surrey last year. “Equity and digital inclusion for all seniors is a key priority for the City of Surrey.”

A post on surrey.ca said seniors can “learn about relevant digital resources that support healthy active aging, can help make life easier and connect you with those you care about.”

The session will feature special speakers and there will be interactive areas where seniors will be able to learn hands on.

“Seniors with diverse digital abilities and experiences can gain information, share knowledge, and access relevant content that promotes new or familiar experiences with technology, while in a supportive environment,” according to the release.

There is no cost for the forum, but participants must pre-register.

To register, visit surrey.ca/register, call 604-501-5100, or visit any Surrey Parks, Recreation & Culture facility. Free lunch is included and there will be prizes of some sort.

The tech series was funded by the Employment and Social Development Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors grant.

For more information visit surrey.ca or email agefriendlyforseniors@surrey.ca.


