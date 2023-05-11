Rodeo-goers enjoy the midway at a past Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. The big event returns this May long weekend. (Photo submitted: Cloverdale Rodeo Association)

Rodeo-goers enjoy the midway at a past Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. The big event returns this May long weekend. (Photo submitted: Cloverdale Rodeo Association)

Country Fair will feature new events and entertainment this year

132nd Country Fair

The 132nd Country Fair is around the corner.

Kathy Sheppard, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association, said this year’s Country Fair will have some new events and entertainment that will wow event-goers.

“There’s so many things to do during the fair,” Sheppard told the Cloverdale Reporter. “There’s the Country Fair favourites like rides, midway games and carnival food, but there’s also a massive farm area with demonstrations and chances to interact with the animals.”

Sheppard said the world’s best freestyle skateboarders will be in town to compete in the World Freestyle Roundup, an event that will showcase the skateboarders’ “incredible skills” while they perform tricks and routines in their attempt to win the event.

“Canadian Olympian Andy Anderson will be taking part and showing why he’s one of the most famous freestyle skateboarders in the world,” Sheppard revealed.

She said the Buckaroo Barn (the renamed Kids’ Zone) will have a lot of activities for the little ones, but also for the young at heart.

“A giant Lego display will include a model of Cloverdale Fire Hall No. 8.”

Sheppard noted there’ll be more than 40 food trucks on hand, including three ribbers, and there will also be a beer and wine garden that will feature local craft breweries and wineries.

Of course the midway is back and West Coast Amusements will have their full array of rides running on Rodeo Weekend.

“West Coast Amusements uses our event as a launching pad for the beginning of their season,” noted Rick Hugh, 1st vice-president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association. “They’ll bring the full-meal deal here, so to speak. And then some of their rides will split off and go to different fairs. So, this is really the big kick at the can for them.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale Rodeo

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cloverdale Agriplex to get $1 million in upgrades
Next story
Bursary aims to boost education efforts of White Rock, Surrey Langley women

Just Posted

Rodeo-goers enjoy the midway at a past Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. The big event returns this May long weekend. (Photo submitted: Cloverdale Rodeo Association)
Country Fair will feature new events and entertainment this year

A swimmer dives in at a Surrey pool. (Photo: surrey.ca/outdoorpools)
Some Surrey outdoor pools, spray parks open as heat wave arrives, and there are rules to follow

Jane Hawkins, with her father Allan Hawkins and husband John Bogar, at a South Surrey care facility. Finding wheelchair-accessible taxis for people with mobility issues is often problematic, not just in South Surrey and White Rock but also, across B.C. and the entire country. (Tricia Weel photo)
No-show wheelchair cabs ‘rob people of enjoying special moments’: South Surrey couple

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judge awards trucker tasered by Surrey Mounties $317K in damages

Pop-up banner image