Country Fair will feature new events and entertainment this year

Rodeo-goers enjoy the midway at a past Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. The big event returns this May long weekend. (Photo submitted: Cloverdale Rodeo Association)

The 132nd Country Fair is around the corner.

Kathy Sheppard, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association, said this year’s Country Fair will have some new events and entertainment that will wow event-goers.

“There’s so many things to do during the fair,” Sheppard told the Cloverdale Reporter. “There’s the Country Fair favourites like rides, midway games and carnival food, but there’s also a massive farm area with demonstrations and chances to interact with the animals.”

Sheppard said the world’s best freestyle skateboarders will be in town to compete in the World Freestyle Roundup, an event that will showcase the skateboarders’ “incredible skills” while they perform tricks and routines in their attempt to win the event.

“Canadian Olympian Andy Anderson will be taking part and showing why he’s one of the most famous freestyle skateboarders in the world,” Sheppard revealed.

She said the Buckaroo Barn (the renamed Kids’ Zone) will have a lot of activities for the little ones, but also for the young at heart.

“A giant Lego display will include a model of Cloverdale Fire Hall No. 8.”

Sheppard noted there’ll be more than 40 food trucks on hand, including three ribbers, and there will also be a beer and wine garden that will feature local craft breweries and wineries.

Of course the midway is back and West Coast Amusements will have their full array of rides running on Rodeo Weekend.

“West Coast Amusements uses our event as a launching pad for the beginning of their season,” noted Rick Hugh, 1st vice-president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association. “They’ll bring the full-meal deal here, so to speak. And then some of their rides will split off and go to different fairs. So, this is really the big kick at the can for them.”



