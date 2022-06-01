Delta residents encouraged to take part in Community Better Challenge

Delta residents are encouraged to take part in the ParticipAction Community Better Challenge June 1-30. (participaction.com photo)

Getting outside for active family time can sometimes feel daunting with so many competing priorities.

Over the past couple of years, our digital devices have proved to be valuable tools for us to stay in touch with our families, friends and the outside world. But we still need to be aware of the negative impacts of too much screen usage while understanding the amazing benefits that physical activity can provide if incorporated into our daily routines.

Summer is a beautiful season for walks, hikes and cycling. The days are getting longer and brighter, and the temperatures are slowly rising. Incorporating simple habits like taking 60-second stretch breaks or drinking water as often as we can throughout the day can improve our health.

The ParticipAction Community Better Challenge is a nationwide initiative running June 1-30 that rallies communities to sit less and move more. The goal is to engage families, friends, neighbours, schools, organizations and businesses to get active and track all physical activity through the ParticipAction mobile app.

In Delta this year, many community partners came forward including Hellings Elementary, Gibson Elementary, Reach Child & Youth Development Society, Delta Police Foundation and KidSport, to name a few, and took advantage of micro-grants from ParticipAction to help them address gaps in programming and equipment needed to increase the uptake of physical activity through their organizations.

To take part in the Community Better Challenge, download the ParticipAction app and get rewarded for all your active minutes, while also earning prizes like Amazon and Sport Check gift cards. The app is available to download, for free, in the Apple App Store or via Google Play.

For more about the challenge, visit participaction.com/en-ca/programs/community-challenge.

