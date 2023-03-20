Participants raised over $71,400 at the 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Delta on Sunday, May 29. (Delta IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s/Facebook photo)

Participants raised over $71,400 at the 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Delta on Sunday, May 29. (Delta IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s/Facebook photo)

Delta Walk for Alzheimer’s returns May 28

Last year’s event raised over $71,400 locally, $5.7 Canada-wide

An upcoming walk in Delta aims to show people living with dementia that they “are not alone” on their journey.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, happening in Delta and other B.C. communities on May 28, “honours and celebrates the lives of people affected by dementia,” a news release promoting participation states.

As the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser, the event helps fund programs and services for people with dementia and their caregivers, as well as research into the affliction’s causes and cures.

“Each year the Walk touches the lives of people in our community by showing them that we are here and that they are not alone on the dementia journey,” Youla Thomas, volunteer committee chair for the Delta walk, said in the release.

Avalon Tournier, a First Link support and education coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s South Fraser region, described the walk as “a passionate call for change in our communities and a common thread that brings together family members, friends and the community at large each year to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.”

According to the release, more than 85,000 people across B.C. live with dementia. Symptoms include memory loss, impaired judgment and changes in behaviour and personality.

Last year’s walk in Delta raised over $71,400, contributing to the more than $1 million raised in B.C. and $5.7 million raised Canada-wide.

This year’s event returns to South Delta Secondary in Tsawwassen (750 53rd St.) on Sunday, May 28. On-site registration opens at 8:30 a.m., while the five-kilometre walk begins at 9:30.

Registration is open now — to sign up, donate, volunteer or for more information, visit support.alzheimer.ca.

— with files from Tracy Holmes

SEE ALSO: Walk for Alzheimer’s set for May 28 in White Rock and Surrey


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alzheimer's DiseaseDeltafundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Walk for Alzheimer’s set for May 28 in White Rock and Surrey
Next story
VIDEO: More than 300 Japanese students begin a Canadian adventure in B.C.

Just Posted

Mike Garisto, president and chief operating officer Columbus Homes (left), thanks Ravi Kahlon (right), Minister of Housing, for the government grant, alongside Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale (second from right), and Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Seniors housing project in Cloverdale gets $6.2M funding grant from provincial government

Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is facing two charges of sexual assault, one for an alleged incident involving a patient at his Surrey practice reported in July of 2022, the other for a similar allegation involving a patient at his clinic’s former Delta location that occurred between July and October of 2019. (Surrey RCMP/submitted photo)
Surrey doctor charged with sexual assault at former Delta clinic

Lloyd Mackey with a book he helped write and edit, The Church in Surrey & White Rock. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
TWU launches online fonds of Lloyd Mackey, retired Surrey journalist and author

Harry & Sons barbers Troy Michaud and Keira Reichelt cut Joey Pitt’s hair at South Surrey Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: ‘Haircut of the century’ for charity at Surrey Eagles hockey game