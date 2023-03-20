Delta Walk for Alzheimer’s returns May 28

Participants raised over $71,400 at the 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Delta on Sunday, May 29. (Delta IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s/Facebook photo)

An upcoming walk in Delta aims to show people living with dementia that they “are not alone” on their journey.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, happening in Delta and other B.C. communities on May 28, “honours and celebrates the lives of people affected by dementia,” a news release promoting participation states.

As the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser, the event helps fund programs and services for people with dementia and their caregivers, as well as research into the affliction’s causes and cures.

“Each year the Walk touches the lives of people in our community by showing them that we are here and that they are not alone on the dementia journey,” Youla Thomas, volunteer committee chair for the Delta walk, said in the release.

Avalon Tournier, a First Link support and education coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s South Fraser region, described the walk as “a passionate call for change in our communities and a common thread that brings together family members, friends and the community at large each year to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.”

According to the release, more than 85,000 people across B.C. live with dementia. Symptoms include memory loss, impaired judgment and changes in behaviour and personality.

Last year’s walk in Delta raised over $71,400, contributing to the more than $1 million raised in B.C. and $5.7 million raised Canada-wide.

This year’s event returns to South Delta Secondary in Tsawwassen (750 53rd St.) on Sunday, May 28. On-site registration opens at 8:30 a.m., while the five-kilometre walk begins at 9:30.

Registration is open now — to sign up, donate, volunteer or for more information, visit support.alzheimer.ca.

— with files from Tracy Holmes

SEE ALSO: Walk for Alzheimer’s set for May 28 in White Rock and Surrey



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alzheimer's DiseaseDeltafundraiser