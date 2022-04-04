Tickets go on sale this weeek for the Earl Marriott Secondary grad fashion show, set for April 20, 2022. (File photo)

Earl Marriott fashion show returning to catwalk

Event is a fundraiser for South Surrey dry-grad event

Earl Marriott Secondary’s grad fashion show is returning to the runway.

The event – set for April 20 – is a fundraiser for the EMS Dry Grad, which “provides the Grads a safe environment to celebrate their accomplishments with their friends after the Formal Dinner and Dance.”

According to a news release, the theme for the fashion show is ‘Back to the Future,’ and will feature more than 120 students strutting the catwalk in apparel from 16-plus clothing retailers.

The student models have been split into 18 groups. More than two dozen additional students are participating in supportive roles, including as MCs; lights and music techs; videographer and photographer; ushers; and for set-up and tear-down.

READ MORE: Fusion fundraiser showcases cultures at EMS

The show – the first official grad event of 2022 – will open with the help of some four-legged friends, the release adds.

As well, the evening isn’t limited to fashion. There’ll be a a 50/50 draw and raffle, as well as a concession and silent auction featuring items donated by area businesses and EMS families.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (April 6) at the school (15751 16 Ave.). Cost is $15 in advance, and $20 at the door.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on April 20, with the show to get underway at 7 p.m.

For more information, email emsdrygrad2022@gmail.com or call 604-761-4025.


