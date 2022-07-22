Fireworks, talent show among highlights as White Rock Sea Festival, Semiahmoo Days return

A fireworks display will cap off a day of celebrations on Saturday, July 30, as the White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days make a return to the waterfront, following a two-year hiatus. (File photo)

Do you have a gift for telling a great joke? Can you sing? Are pirates, perhaps, your passion? Is your summer incomplete until you’ve been to a barbecue or an outdoor movie?

Happily, there will be something for everyone, as the the annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days celebration returns July 29-31, following a two-year hiatus, with plenty of free family entertainment and activities, including fireworks on Saturday evening.

Kicking things off on Friday, July 29 will be an outdoor movie showing of “Spiderman – No Way Home” in Semiahmoo Park. Bring your chairs and picnic early to get a good spot. The movie will start at dusk – approximately 9:15 p.m.

Two stages will be alive with entertainment on Saturday and Sunday: the Sea Festival Stage at Memorial Plaza and the Spirit Stage in Semiahmoo Park. New this year on the Spirit Stage, Semiahmoo First Nation presents “White Rock’s Got Talent” which is a showcase of local performers (curated by Blue Frog Studios) who live, work, or grew up in White Rock. Catch “White Rock’s Got Talent” on Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live music and entertainment will take place Saturday and Sunday, all afternoon and evening, on the Sea Festival Stage at Memorial Plaza. Also look for a full range of vendors and artisans along the promenade.

Semiahmoo Park will offer delicious food and family entertainment including the Semiahmoo First Nation’s famous salmon barbeque from noon to 6 p.m. (or until the salmon runs out) on both days, and family favourite, “Pirates in the Park,” on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Following the opening ceremonies at noon, don your best pirate gear, tell a joke, sing a song and your family could win a prize basket worth $500 in the “Best Pirate Family Competition.”

Fireworks, sponsored by Thrifty Foods, are back this year on Saturday starting at 10:15 p.m. View the show from anywhere along the waterfront.

“Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days is always a ton of fun with a wide range of entertainment and family activities,” said White Rock Mayor, Darryl Walker.

“We’ve seen from recent summer events that people are eager for opportunities to gather and socialize. I am really glad to bring Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days back to our beautiful waterfront this year.”

“Semiahmoo First Nation is excited to partner with the City of White Rock for the return of Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days. It provides a great opportunity to bring the community out,” said Councillor Joanne Charles, Semiahmoo First Nation.

“From our traditional salmon barbeque to the new White Rock’s Got Talent show, there is something for everyone in this year’s line-up.”

For full event schedules visit www.whiterockcity.ca/seafestival



