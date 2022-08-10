For $20 each, only Surrey residents can buy the city’s trees to help grow the urban forest

The next online tree sale starts Aug. 24, with more than a dozen types of trees available

Surrey residents can again buy quality trees at an affordable price to help grow the urban forest.

The city’s next online tree sale starts Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. and ends Sept. 7, while supplies last. The tree pickup date is Sept. 18 at Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 St.).

Close to 1,000 fruit and deciduous trees will be sold for $20 each, with more than a dozen types available.

Sales are limited to Surrey residents, and three trees can be purchased per Surrey billing address.

“New trees planted on your property help the environment, provide shade and insulation for your home, can increase your property value, and make your neighbourhood more livable,” says a post on the website surrey.ca/treesale.

“Each tree planted contributes to growing the urban forest and increases tree canopy coverage across the City.”

All trees in Surrey, on both public and private land, are part of the city’s urban forest, noted Mayor Doug McCallum.

In the fall, the city’s final tree sale of 2022 opens Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. and closes Oct. 12, with a pickup date of Oct. 23.

Trees sold by the city average two to three centimetres, caliper size. Most trees are in five- or 10-gallon pots and vary between five to 12 feet tall. On pickup day, ensure your vehicle can accommodate this, as city officials say they’re unable to guarantee the size of specific trees.

In mid-July, the city launched a campaign encouraging residents to help keep trees on their street watered this summer.

When temperatures rise, many of Surrey’s roughly 80,000 street trees need extra water to survive. As city workers focus on watering newly planted trees during high-heat summer days, residents are urged to water older trees along their street.

By calling 604-501-5050, residents can get free tree-watering buckets with pre-drilled holes in the bottom.



