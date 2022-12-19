A weekly call for drive-thru donations during the pandemic to help Surrey Urban Mission Society resulted in van-fulls of water and other drinks being dropped off at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Today (Dec. 19, 2022), a one-hour pop-up donation event is being held to help address an urgent need for various extreme-weather items. (Contributed photo)

Frigid weather prompts pop-up donation event today in South Surrey

‘Urgent’ call to benefit Surrey Urban Mission Society’s extreme-weather shelter

The recent blast of extreme chill has prompted a one-hour pop-up collection drive today (Dec. 19) to help address urgent needs at the Surrey Urban Mission Society’s extreme-weather shelter.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. only, donations will be accepted at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in South Surrey (2350 148 St.) for SUMS’ Whalley location.

Items on the wish list include hygiene products, toothbrushes, rain ponchos, soup-in-a-cup packages, hand warmers, coffee, sugar, granola bars and laundry powder. Monetary donations will also be appreciated.

Temperatures dipped below zero across the Lower Mainland over the weekend, and are expected to continue dropping this week.

READ MORE: More snow and arctic winds bringing a bitterly cold few days for much of southern B.C.

Environment Canada said in a statement that strong outflow winds are “bringing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal normals.”

Additionally, winter clothing donations are being accepted at the church weekly, from Tuesday to Friday through April 23, 2023, for the nightly weather shelter at Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Items sought include warm, weatherproof jackets; winter boots; waterproof gloves; sweatpants; and women’s new underwear. Organizers ask that donations be cleaned and securely bagged, and that anyone planning to donate to that effort, call ahead (604-536-8527) for holiday hours. The church office is open from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m., Tuesday to Friday.


