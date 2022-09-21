The Lower Mainland Green Team and volunteers from the community spent part of Saturday (Sept. 17) removing invasive species from White Rock’s West Beach, while also picking up more than 30 pounds of litter. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)

Green Team, volunteers remove invasive plants from White Rock’s West Beach

Lower Mainland environmental stewards removed Himalayan Blackberry, trash

Members of the Lower Mainland Green Team returned to the Semiahmoo Peninsula last weekend and – along with more than 50 community volunteers – spent a day clearing a section of White Rock beach from invasive plants.

Working on West Beach, the group – which Green Team co-ordinator Megan Walker noted was made up of people “of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels in invasive plant removals” – removed a total of 10.5 cubic metres of invasive Himalayan Blackberry bushes, a volume that Walker said is the equivalent of 66 bathtubs full.

As well, the group picked up 34 pounds of litter from the area.

Among those taking part were students from Semiahmoo, Elgin Park and Earl Marriott secondaries, Walker added.

“It was so heartwarming to see community members connecting and working together,” Walker told Peace Arch News via email.

“From our youngest volunteer (age 3) to our retired volunteers, it was amazing to see everyone doing what they can to contribute to the community.”

The Lower Mainland Green Team can frequently be found in both White Rock and South Surrey. In addition to their work along the White Rock waterfront, members are often found at Ruth Johnson Park removing invasive species.


