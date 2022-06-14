Helicopter to drop balls from 100 feet in Surrey fundraiser by firefighters, Canucks Alumni

First prize is $10,000, and entry is $25 per ball

Promo image for a new “Ball Drop” fundraiser launched by Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and Canucks Alumni. (Photo: twitter.com/SFFCharitable)

A new “ball drop” fundraiser in Surrey will involve a helicopter, targets and tickets.

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and Canucks Alumni are partners in the charity event, along with Sky Helicopters.

Together they aim to raise money for mental health initiatives, via the firefighters’ charity.

The ball drop will happen July 18 at Sky’s Pitt Meadows hanger, and will be filmed. Details are posted on zeffy.com, where tickets are sold.

“Sky Helicopters will be dropping numbered balls from over 100 feet onto the course where each prize will have a corresponding target (each prize target will be clearly labelled),” the website explains. “The numbered ball that lands closest to the target is the winner of that respective prize. Winners will be contacted.”

First prize is $10,000, second is a Canucks Alumni “suite experience” at a Canucks game, and third is an Apple Watch.

Fees to enter are $25 for one ball, $50 for three balls and $100 for five.

Meantime, the 11th annual Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charity Golf Tournament will be held June 22 at Guildford Golf & Country Club, with space for 144 golfers. Visit surreyfirefighters.com/golf to register.

This summer, another “Battle of The Brews” charity event will benefit Athletics 4 Kids and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives. The afternoon of beer tasting, food trucks and music is set for Sunday, Aug. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza, with a soundtrack of alternative rock from 102.7 The Peak radio station.

In this fourth “Battle of the Brews,” from 1 to 5 p.m., attendees vote on their favourite beers to help decide Battle Of The Brews trophy winners, with sampling from souvenir glasses, games and raffle prizes. More event details are posted to thepeak.fm and also surreyfirefighters.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

