KidSport Delta kicking off month-long ‘Gift of Sport’ campaign

Teams, athletes invited to share videos telling ‘Why I love my sport’ as campaign aims to raise $30K

KidSport Delta is holding a month-long fundraising campaign and celebration of sport in lieu of an in-person gala again this year.

Though COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings were rescinded in February, organizers made the decision to cancel the planned KidSport Gift of Sport Gala at Tsawwassen Springs for a third year in a row.

“With the uncertainty of COVID, we decided not to take the chance. We are disappointed as we had a great evening planned,” said KidSport Delta chair Carlene Lewall.

Instead, KidSport Delta is holding the month-long Gift of Sport Campaign in May to raise funds for the volunteer-run non-profit.

Every year, KidSport Delta provides up to 200 grants to kids from families facing financial barriers so they can participate in registered sport programs and experience the lifelong benefits of a season of sport. The organization provides up to $500 per eligible child, per calendar year towards sport registration fees.

“We want to get kids into sports,” Lewall said. “Sport is a means to an active and healthy lifestyle. Sport skills teach the life skills that we need. If we have healthy and active kids, we are going to have less problems with depression and mental health — it’s a known fact. There is so much being spent on fixing problems; let’s get into the prevention mode. This is only one way, but it can be a big way.”

For May’s campaign, KidSport Delta is hoping to raise $30,000, which would allow them to raise the maximum grant it provides to $600 per child per year.

Athletes and teams can also participate in the campaign by sending a 30-second video telling “Why I love my sport” to kidsportdelta@yahoo.com. The videos will be shared on KidSport Delta’s social media channels and each entry will be entered to win a gift certificate from a local merchant ($50 for individuals and $100 for teams).

Athletes and teams have until May 21 to submit their videos, and a winner will be announced on May 31.

To contribute to KidSport Delta’s Gift of Sport campaign, visit kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/delta/deltagiftofsport.

For more information about KidSport Delta, visit kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/delta.



