Local companies help raise $60K for Delta Community Foundation with warehouse sale

A warehouse sale in Ladner over the Mother’s Day weekend raised $60,000 to benefit the Delta Community Foundation. Pictured (left to right) are Delta Community Foundation vice-president Carlene Lewall and president Gail Martin receiving a cheque from Evolution Fulfillment COO Dion Willis and Evolution Group of Companies president Ben Martin. (submitted photo)

A warehouse sale in Delta earlier this month raised more $60,000 to support local charities.

The sale over the Mother’s Day weekend at Harris Barn in Ladner was held in partnership with the Delta Community Foundation (DCF) and Delta-based companies Evolution Fulfillment and Ape Ship Courier & Freight, with all proceeds going to support the foundation’s mission to raise and distribute funds to local charities and organizations that support and enhance the community.

The three-day event succeeded in raising $30,000, which was matched by $15,000 donations from both Evolution Fulfillment and Ape Ship. As well, the City of Delta donated the use of the venue, maximizing the amount of money raised during the sale.

“It was great to see the community come out and support the sale. We had an extraordinary group of volunteers that really made it fun and easy,” Ben Martin, president and CEO of Evolution Group of Companies, said in a press release.

Martin said the compnay earmarks funds for each year for community and charitable contributions and that he felt the sale would be a great opportunity to inject some of that money directly into the community by matching the amount the sale raised.

“I love that the foundation provides assistance directly to people in need in our community, as well as some of the smaller charities that need that little boost to keep their programs running,” Martin said.

DCF vice-president Carlene Lewall said the funds raised will have a big of an impact for the foundation and the causes it supports.

“We are truly overwhelmed with the generosity shown by the Evolution Group. Not only did they donate all the items for sale on Mother’s Day weekend, but their staff also worked alongside all of us and our many volunteers to make the sale a great success,” Lewall said in a press release.

“We are humbled by it all. Without all the amazing volunteers, Evolution’s generous support and the City of Delta, we could not have hosted such a successful event.”



