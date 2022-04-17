Love Where You Live campaign offers ‘lots of opportunities’ to pitch in to Surrey cleanup

The City of Surrey has issued a 20-minute challenge to launch its 2022 Love Where You Live campaign. (City of Surrey photo)

The City of Surrey has issued a 20-minute challenge to launch its fourth annual Love Where You Live campaign.

The challenge, announced Tuesday (April 12), encourages city staff, residents, businesses and school groups to work together to clean up garbage for 20 minutes every week “to help keep Surrey clean and beautiful.”

It “encourages us to work together to show love for where we live,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a news release.

READ ALSO: City of Surrey’s Love Where You Live clean-up campaign hits halfway mark

Those who sign on can track their hours and receive graduation volunteer-hour credits during the campaign period. Litter pickers, bags and training will be provided.

A Neighbourhood Cleanup Registration program that supports community, businesses and school groups wanting to organize a group effort is also part of the campaign. All supplies needed will be provided by the City, which will also pick up the collected waste. There will also be a monthly prize draw.

“There’s all sorts of opportunities out there for participating,” McCallum said during the April 11 council meeting, noting he joined youth in a recent weekend cleanup effort along 152 Street.

A campaign kickoff event is set for April 23 at Cougar Creek Park, in partnership with the Newton Green Team, which has done weekly cleanups of their neighbourhoods since 2020. The April 23 event will also include a natural-area planting.

Last year, Surrey residents contributed more than 1,700 hours through Love Where Your Live. More than 40 park cleanups were undertaken, and more than 200 residents took on the ‘20-Minute Cleanup Challenge.’

For more information or to get involved, visit surrey.ca/lovewhereyoulive

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of Surrey