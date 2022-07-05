North Delta church hosting week-long choir day camp

St. Cuthbert’s Anglican Church is hosting day camp for youth ages 8-18 the week of July 18-24

A North Delta church is hosting a week-long youth choir camp this month leading to up a “grand choir” performance.

Over the week of July 18, St. Cuthbert’s Anglican Church (located at 11601 82nd Ave.) is hosting its first-ever program for youth ages 8-18 “where sacred choral music is enjoyed in a day camp setting,” according to a press release.

“We will sing a lot, play a lot, make new friends and learn more than we realize in our short time together,” organizers say.

Along with usual day camp activities like crafts, games and field trips, all participants will train to perform as part of the choir leading Sunday service on July 24, including hymns, anthems and liturgy. For older teens, the camp will also offer the chance to practice their leadership skills as they help out with activities for younger kids.

All are welcome — no singing or choir experience is necessary, and participants don’t need to be members of the church. The only prerequisite is a love of music and a willingness to learn.

The church is also running two evening and one Saturday choral workshops for adults — be they parents of day camp participants, current choir members or members of the community at large — in preparation for joining the youth in the grand choir Sunday morning.

Leading the day camp and adult rehearsals is guest conductor Murray Walker, director of music at Calvary Episcopal Church in Santa Cruz, Calif.

A native of Vancouver, Walker holds music degrees in choral conducting from the University of British Columbia and California State University and is retired from a 40-year career as a music educator, most recently at the York School in Monterey, Calif.

Walker’s singing career has included stints with the Vancouver Chamber Choir and the choirs of the former St. Paul’s Cathedral in Los Angeles, Christ Church Cathedral in Vancouver, Christ Church Cathedral in Montreal and Norwich Cathedral in England. He also served as conductor of the Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony from 1988 to 1993.

The choir camp runs July 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and July 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and costs $100 per person.

Choral workshops for adults are on July 19 and 21 at 7 p.m. and July 23 at 10 a.m., and cost $35 per person.

Information and registration forms are available online at stcuthbert.ca/events/st-cuthbert-choir-camp/2022-07-18 and can be emailed to info@stcuthbert.ca with “choir camp” in the subject line.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the church office at 604-594-8822 or email Barb Buxton at buxtoncb@dccnet.com.

editor@northdeltareporter.com

