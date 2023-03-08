North Delta Rotary finds new home at Save-On-Foods’ new ‘meet’ department

North Delta Rotary Club members pose for a picture during the group’s first meeting at its new home inside the Scottsdale Centre Save-On-Foods. (Submitted photo)

The North Delta Rotary Club has a new home inside the Scottsdale Centre Save-On-Foods.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated restrictions on large gatherings, Save-On-Foods created a community meeting room within its supermarket at the corner of 70th Avenue and Scott Road.

The space was exactly what was needed when the North Delta Rotary Club learned it could no longer meet at the Delta Golf Course due to new ownership and a revised dining area.

“Save-On-Foods has been a community partner of the North Delta Rotary Club for years. Today that relationship is stronger than ever as they host the new meeting venue for the club’s weekly meetings,” says a press release from the club.

“History is rewritten every day as dedicated North Delta Rotarians work to make our community and our world a better place.”

This is not the first move for the club since its inception in 1981.

The club’s first organizational meetings were held at Francine’s Restaurant at 84th and Scott, and for a short time the new club met at the Royal Oak in the Kennedy Heights Shopping Centre. Occasionally, meetings were also held at The Italian Touch at 95th and Scott.

As the membership grew, Portofino’s was an easy choice for several years until the move to the Scottsdale Inn, which was located next door to the club’s new home.

Anyone interested in joining the club can email ndrotaryclub@gmail.com for an invite to lunch — provided free by the club from well-appointed deli at Save-On-Foods — any Thursday at noon.

