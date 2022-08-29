Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. (Grace Kennedy photo)

North Delta seniors’ recreation center holding first open house in two years

8th annual ‘Passport to Kennedy’ taking place Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Friday, Sept. 9

For the first time in two years, North Delta’s Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre is set to host its annual “Passport to Kennedy” open house next week.

But this year’s event is especially important as the center works to bounce back after the long COVID-related closure, something Kennedy Seniors’ Society director Dave Quick says is a lot easier said than done.

“One issue that we’re tackling right now is trying to locate where all our members are. Some have moved from the area and others have moved into different senior homes, so we’ve lost a lot of members,” Quick said.

Thankfully, one thing that hasn’t changed with all that downtime is that the society still has a dedicated team of volunteers ready to help out.

“Two years is a long time and there’s obviously going to be some changes to the team, but fortunately we still have a team of dedicated volunteers to help us run things,” Quick said.

During the open house, which runs Sept. 6-9, the center will showcase a variety of programs and facilities on offer such as pickleball, snooker, wood working, crafting, samba dancing and more.

On the final day of the open house, the center will kick off the fall season with its “Kennedy Goes Country BBQ,” which will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the centre until Sep. 2 and cost $7.50 per person.

The Kennedy Seniors Recreation Center, located at 11760 88th Ave., is open to all those age 50 and above, with door open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

An annual membership is $20, with small drop-in fees for some activities. Instructional programs this fall (e.g. computer, guitar, art and dance lessons) cost between $20 and $60, depending on the number of sessions.

For more information, call 604-594-2717, email kennedy@delta.ca or visit delta.ca/parks-recreation/parks-trails/park-and-amenity-search/kennedy-seniors-recreation-centre.

Check out the schedule for this year’s Passport to Kennedy below:

schedule


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaNorth DeltaSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rabbits available for adoption as Delta sees increase in abandoned pets

Just Posted

Surrey South by-election hopeful Pauline Greaves is flanked by supporters Aug. 29 as she made a campaign stop in Clayton at McIntyre Park. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Pauline Greaves promises to ‘keep the Cloverdale hospital moving forward’

Police at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening (Aug. 28) near 140 Street and 75 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton has ‘significant life-threatening injuries’

Surrey’s Humuza “Humuzza” Bazira with the Red Bull Dance Your Style national contest trophy in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 29. (Contributed photo: Jenna Hum via Red Bull Content Pool)
Surrey’s ‘Humuzza’ wins national street-dance competition and trip to world finals in South Africa

Conservationist and author Mark Angelo with his book for children, The Little Creek That Could, will be featured in a storytime/signing event at Indigo Grandview Corners on Sept. 17. Contributed photo
Conservationist and children’s author visits South Surrey

Pop-up banner image