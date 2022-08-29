North Delta seniors’ recreation center holding first open house in two years

For the first time in two years, North Delta’s Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre is set to host its annual “Passport to Kennedy” open house next week.

But this year’s event is especially important as the center works to bounce back after the long COVID-related closure, something Kennedy Seniors’ Society director Dave Quick says is a lot easier said than done.

“One issue that we’re tackling right now is trying to locate where all our members are. Some have moved from the area and others have moved into different senior homes, so we’ve lost a lot of members,” Quick said.

Thankfully, one thing that hasn’t changed with all that downtime is that the society still has a dedicated team of volunteers ready to help out.

“Two years is a long time and there’s obviously going to be some changes to the team, but fortunately we still have a team of dedicated volunteers to help us run things,” Quick said.

During the open house, which runs Sept. 6-9, the center will showcase a variety of programs and facilities on offer such as pickleball, snooker, wood working, crafting, samba dancing and more.

On the final day of the open house, the center will kick off the fall season with its “Kennedy Goes Country BBQ,” which will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the centre until Sep. 2 and cost $7.50 per person.

The Kennedy Seniors Recreation Center, located at 11760 88th Ave., is open to all those age 50 and above, with door open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

An annual membership is $20, with small drop-in fees for some activities. Instructional programs this fall (e.g. computer, guitar, art and dance lessons) cost between $20 and $60, depending on the number of sessions.

For more information, call 604-594-2717, email kennedy@delta.ca or visit delta.ca/parks-recreation/parks-trails/park-and-amenity-search/kennedy-seniors-recreation-centre.

Check out the schedule for this year’s Passport to Kennedy below:



