Oct. 30 White Rock Zombie Walk to take shelter indoors

With a torrent of rain in the forecast, UNITI event is taking cover in the community centre

It turns out, the undead don’t like to get soaked to their sallow skin.

That’s why, with 50-75 mm of rain expected to fall on Sunday, UNITI has decided to move its White Rock Zombie Walk indoors to the White Rock Community Centre at 15154 Russell Ave.

The Oct. 30 event, which is co-sponsored by the City of White Rock and free to all who want to participate, was scheduled to take place on the waterfront. But with a 100 per cent chance of rain – and a lot of it – the spooktacular event for all-abilities has run for cover.

READ ALSO: Calling all zombies for White Rock’s seaside spooky event

Instead of Memorial Park, the dead will rise and stumble around the community centre from 1-4 p.m.

Participants are invited to come dressed as zombies or in human form. There will be prizes for the best costumes, so participants are urged to put their best rotting foot forward.

According to the event’s Facebook page, participants are welcome to come at 1 p.m. to get their Zombie make-up done by donation.

There will be music and a Zombie Walk tutorial. You can purchase Zombie Walk swag and souvenirs (by credit, debit, or cash). There will be prizes from local businesses, the page notes.

“The Zombie Walk will be an awesome photo opportunity,”

More information can be found here.

