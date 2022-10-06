PHOTOS: ‘Find Your Fit’: Elgin Park students explore post-graduation career options

Elgin Park Secondary students explore all of the different career options presented to them for WorkBC’s ‘Find Your Fit’ event. Mattia Trentanove operates a flight simulator. (Sobia Moman photo) Elgin Park Secondary students explore all of the different career options presented to them for WorkBC’s ‘Find Your Fit’ event. Taylor Spoor, Sophie Faivre-Duboz and Bernadette Patterson-Ott learn about the ins and outs of an occupational therapist. (Sobia Moman photo) Elgin Park Secondary students explore all of the different career options presented to them for WorkBC’s ‘Find Your Fit’ event. (Sobia Moman photo) Elgin Park Secondary students explore all of the different career options presented to them for WorkBC’s ‘Find Your Fit’ event. (Sobia Moman photo) Elgin Park Secondary students explore all of the different career options presented to them for WorkBC’s ‘Find Your Fit’ event. (Sobia Moman photo) Elgin Park Secondary students explore all of the different career options presented to them for WorkBC’s ‘Find Your Fit’ event. (Sobia Moman photo)

Elgin Park Secondary students are exploring trades, medical, educational pursuits and more today (Thursday, Oct. 6) and tomorrow to better understand their options for future careers.

WorkBC set up ‘try-it’ stations, called Find Your Fit, inside the gymnasium of the school, where students can freely peruse different work simulations. Some are taking the opportunity to try out new avenues to see what piques their interest, while others are using their time to delve deeper into their well-established interests.

Thursday’s visitors all consisted of senior students, while Friday’s sessions will be dedicated to junior students.

Students have the option of learning more about psychiatry, physical education, nutrition, piloting, coding, sonography and more. For the students who did not find their career match at the expo, tablets were stationed in one end of the gym for students to take a quiz and find resources for the careers that match their skills.

“It’s not just your regular skilled trades, there’s a whole bunch of different skilled occupations, so it really gets the whole gamut,” said Carrie Gaskin, career centre assistant at Elgin Park Secondary.

“They’re all (jobs) that are in demand in B.C. right now.”

Parents who are interested in learning more about their children’s options after graduation have the opportunity to visit the career fair tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

