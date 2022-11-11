PHOTOS: Huge turnout for White Rock Remembrance Day services

Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
MP for South Surrey-White Rock Kerry-Lynne Findlay was among those who laid wreaths during Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock at the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)MP for South Surrey-White Rock Kerry-Lynne Findlay was among those who laid wreaths during Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock at the city’s cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)

Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies at the White Rock Cenotaph drew a massive crowd Friday morning, Nov. 11.

The ceremony, a sombre service honouring those who paid for Canadians’ freedoms with their lives during past conflicts, began with a parade along Johnston Road and Pacific Avenue to the cenotaph next to City Hall.

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8, and supported by the City of White Rock, the ceremony once again drew hundreds of people who paid tribute to Canada’s war dead and offered thanks to those who’ve served in the nation’s military.

This year marked the second in-person ceremony since the event was forced to an online tribute in 2020, due to concerns over spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In Surrey, ceremonies were scheduled to take place in Cloverdale and Whalley as well. In Cloverdale, a pair of Second World War veterans, both 101 years old, were expected to lay wreaths in remembrance of fallen comrades.

READ ALSO: Canadians honour country’s war-dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies

READ ALSO: Former POW Dick Deck spent several months in German prison camps

City of White RockRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion

Previous story
B.C. man completes seven-week term guarding the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
OUR VIEW: The high cost of war must never be forgotten

Cloverdale’s Veteran’s Square, at 17610 56A Ave., on Remembrance Day. (Photo: surrey.ca)
In-person and online, Surrey remembers on Friday, Nov. 11 at sites across the city

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

Artist’s rendering of what the new Cloverdale hospital may look like. (Image via Fraser Health)
Fraser Health wants feedback on new Cloverdale hospital