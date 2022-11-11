PHOTOS: Huge turnout for White Rock Remembrance Day services
Remembrance Day ceremonies, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8 and supported by the City of White Rock, began with a parade from uptown White Rock to the cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos) Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock drew hundreds to the city's cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos) MP for South Surrey-White Rock Kerry-Lynne Findlay was among those who laid wreaths during Remembrance Day ceremonies in White Rock at the city's cenotaph on Friday morning, Nov. 11, 2022. (Geoff Yue photos)
Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies at the White Rock Cenotaph drew a massive crowd Friday morning, Nov. 11.
The ceremony, a sombre service honouring those who paid for Canadians’ freedoms with their lives during past conflicts, began with a parade along Johnston Road and Pacific Avenue to the cenotaph next to City Hall.
Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #8, and supported by the City of White Rock, the ceremony once again drew hundreds of people who paid tribute to Canada’s war dead and offered thanks to those who’ve served in the nation’s military.
This year marked the second in-person ceremony since the event was forced to an online tribute in 2020, due to concerns over spread of the Covid-19 virus.
In Surrey, ceremonies were scheduled to take place in Cloverdale and Whalley as well. In Cloverdale, a pair of Second World War veterans, both 101 years old, were expected to lay wreaths in remembrance of fallen comrades.
