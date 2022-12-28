Polar ‘Bare’ Plunge set for Crescent Rock in South Surrey Jan. 1

There’s another New Year’s swim on the Peninsula on Jan. 1 – but instead of a polar bear plunge, it’s a polar ‘bare’ plunge.

Surrey’s United Naturists are holding their 15th annual ‘Polar Bare Plunge’ skinny-dip on Jan. 1, 2023 at the nude-friendly Crescent Rock Beach in South Surrey.

The clothing-optional swim will be held at 1 p.m. in the icy waters of Mud Bay in front of the 120-tonne Crescent Rock boulder. Simply walk south from the public Crescent Beach marine park 100 metres past the Christopherson Steps elevated metal walkway, or take the stairs located at the very west end of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Free registration for the event begins at 12:30 p.m. on the day of.

While clothing optional, accessories such as Santa hats, fake antlers, body paint, limited festive garments and Canadian flags are always appreciated, Naturists president Don Pitcairn said in a release.

Foot protection including secured sandals or aquatic shoes are highly recommended to help with footing on the small rocks before the sand flats.

It’s important participants do not trespass on the BNSF railway tracks or corridor, he noted.

READ ALSO: White Rock Polar Bear Plunge is back on Jan. 1, 2023

If any brave swimmers want to join the Mad Hatters Swim Club, first accomplished by two women in 2008, where the ‘triple crown’ of polar bear swims are completed in the same day, they must take three chilly dips on Jan. 1.

Swimmers who complete the trifecta with proof, which is the White Rock Polar Bear Plunge at noon, the Polar Bare Plunge at Crescent Rock in South Surrey at 1 p.m. (this swim must be done in the nude to join the club) and the English Bay Polar Bear Swim at 2:30 p.m. will have their names added to the SUN’s website honour roll.

For more information, visit the Crescent Beach Naturists’ Facebook page or website at crescentrockbeach.ca

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Swimming