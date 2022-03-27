Pups’ promenade passage to be put on ‘paws’ after Thursday

As of March 31, dogs will not be permitted on the White Rock promenade. They’ll be allowed again Oct. 1. (File photo)

White Rock dog owners are running out of time to take their furry friends to the waterfront.

The city’s program that allows dogs on the White Rock promenade during off-peak months is set to change Thursday (March 31), and dogs will not be allowed on the walkway again until Oct. 1.

The annual stretch during which dogs are allowed began with a pilot program in 2019, and was made permanent the following year. Dogs are still not allowed on the pier itself at any point.

According to the city’s website, dogs on the promenade must be leashed and licensed – and should also have up-to-date vaccines – and owners must pick up after their pooches, too.

While dogs will soon not be allowed on the promenade, they are welcome year-round at nearby Memorial Park, the city notes, while an off-leash dog park is also located in Ruth Johnson Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.).

Leashed dogs are also allowed on the beach itself, as that land is under provincial jurisdiction.

Did you know? 🐕 The City has an off-leash dog park in Centennial Park (📍 14600 North Bluff Road). Bring your best friend to the park and play all year-long: https://t.co/ezPawTonP2 #WhiteRockBC 📷: pitter_patter_pet_care (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/qwF4eyWV4G — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) March 23, 2022

City of White RockDogs