As of March 31, dogs will not be permitted on the White Rock promenade. They’ll be allowed again Oct. 1. (File photo)

As of March 31, dogs will not be permitted on the White Rock promenade. They’ll be allowed again Oct. 1. (File photo)

Pups’ promenade passage to be put on ‘paws’ after Thursday

As per city rules, dogs banned from waterfront walkway until Oct. 1

White Rock dog owners are running out of time to take their furry friends to the waterfront.

The city’s program that allows dogs on the White Rock promenade during off-peak months is set to change Thursday (March 31), and dogs will not be allowed on the walkway again until Oct. 1.

The annual stretch during which dogs are allowed began with a pilot program in 2019, and was made permanent the following year. Dogs are still not allowed on the pier itself at any point.

According to the city’s website, dogs on the promenade must be leashed and licensed – and should also have up-to-date vaccines – and owners must pick up after their pooches, too.

While dogs will soon not be allowed on the promenade, they are welcome year-round at nearby Memorial Park, the city notes, while an off-leash dog park is also located in Ruth Johnson Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.).

Leashed dogs are also allowed on the beach itself, as that land is under provincial jurisdiction.

City of White RockDogs

Previous story
Rotaract members take the ‘Polar Plunge,’ including White Rock mayor
Next story
White Rock man chairs effort by former Vietnamese refugees to raise $100K for Ukraine

Just Posted

Police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after a crash on Highway 10 in Surrey Sunday, March 27, 2022. (File photo)
Pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by vehicle on Highway 10, Surrey RCMP say

On Friday (March 25) around 11:30 p.m., police received a report of possible shots fired in the area of 13303 Central Avenue in Whalley, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chris De Hart. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey RCMP investigating third shooting in 3 days

Surrey RCMP has released an image of the suspect who allegedly started a fire inside the Walmart connected to Central City Mall in Whalley on Wednesday (March 23).
Fire closes upper floor of north Surrey Walmart; police release photo of suspect

Prince Rupert RCMP have recently responded to several calls in the Prince Rupert area. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled