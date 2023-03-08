Reach ‘Art for Autism’ auction raises $7,375

76 works by Delta artists auctioned in support of children and families in Delta, Surrey and Langley

Shaun Zipersky (left), pictured with Reach Child and Youth Development Society fundraising manager Tamara Veitch, was the winning bidder of a copper-and-stone sculpture by local artist Jim Unger, one of 76 works by local artists featured as part of Reach’s 2023 Art for Autism fundraiser. (submitted photo)

An auction of locally-produced art last month raised thousands of dollars in support of kids with autism.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s third annual Art for Autism fundraiser showcased paintings, pottery, photographs, jewelry and sculptures by renowned local artists John M. Horton and Gary Nay, along with various members of the South Delta Artist’s Guild, Delta Potters Association, South Delta Artisans and North Delta’s Watershed Artworks Society.

In all, the artists donated 76 pieces to this year’s auction, held online Feb. 12-27, raising $7,375 for Reach’s autism program supporting children and families in Delta, Surrey and Langley.

“What an amazing community of artists and art lovers!” Reach fundraising manager Tamara Veitch said in a press release. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Reach for all the support the [Art for Autism auction] received. Each of you truly make a difference in the community.”

Veitch also gave a special thank you to Reach events volunteer Linda Edwards for her tireless work in procuring art items for the auction.

“Our volunteers make events like this possible,” Veitch said.

Reach has a pair of upcoming events that offer plenty of volunteer opportunities between them: McHappy Day at South Delta McDonald’s restaurants on May 10, and the society’s 11th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala on June 3.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Veitch at tamarav@reachchild.org.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. Learn more at reachdevelopment.org.

