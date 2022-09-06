More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Peace Arch News file photo)

Register for the Terry Fox Run in South Surrey on Sept. 18

Sunday morning run will be happening at South Surrey Athletic Park

Lace up your running shoes – South Surrey’s annual Terry Fox Run for cancer research returns on Sunday, Sept. 18.

This year’s run will take place at South Surrey Athletic Park (14600 20 Ave.) from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration at 8 a.m.

Every year, schools and communities across the country and around the globe run, walk and roll as they fundraise for cancer research in memory of Terry Fox.

Fox was a young man from Port Coquitlam who set out on a Marathon of Hope in 1980 after having his leg amputated following a diagnosis of osteogenic sarcoma. He had a goal of raising funds to advance research towards a cure for cancer.

“Over $850 million has been raised for cancer research in Terry’s name through the annual Terry Fox Run, held across Canada and around the world,” reads the Terry Fox Run website.

According to the Terry Fox Foundation website, the South Surrey event has a fundraising goal of $4,000, with donations sitting at $2,810 as of Tuesday (Sept. 6) afternoon.

So far, four teams have registered to be represented at the run: SS-WR Beat Cancer, Schneider Girls, Canada Revenue Agency Team – SNVCC Team and Hunter.

Participants are invited to walk, run, bike or wheel on the Sunday morning while carrying on Terry Fox’s legacy. Dogs on leashes are also encouraged.

In case of event changes, check for updates on run.terryfox.ca/3027

