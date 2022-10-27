Remembrance Day services to be held across city

Ceremonies to be held in Cloverdale, Whalley, and Surrey Centre Cemetery

Earle Fraser, service officer for the Cloverdale Legion, escorts Silver Cross Mother Sian LeSueur after she laid a wreath at the cenotaph in 2019. Her son, Garrett William Chidley, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Fraser said the public can expect a normal ceremony in Veterans’ Square this year. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Remembrance Day service in Cloverdale will be “full bore” this year, says Earle Fraser.

Fraser, service officer for the Cloverdale Legion, is encouraging everyone to get back to normal and get out and attend Remembrance Day in person this year.

“We’ll have our three portable stands back in and we’ll probably have about 4,000 people there,” said Fraser. “We’ll have our RCMP march again with a few veterans, those that can still march, taking part.”

He said for the most part the service will resemble services pre-COVID.

Fraser there may not be any flyovers this year as that Fraser Blues have all retired. Though Fraser thinks some pilots make still take to the skies that morning.

“I bet you a couple of guys will be flying around in their Piper Cubs or something,” he added.

Fraser said everyone at the Cloverdale branch is excited to be hosting a normal Remembrance Day again. He added they’ll have a surprise ceremony at the Legion early in the afternoon.

“We’ll have a special presentation at the branch after the service,” said Fraser. “The Dominion Command has created an honorary lifetime membership in the Royal Canadian Legion and I think we may be the first ones to present it. I can’t say who’ll be getting it, because it will give it away, but I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised.”

Fraser said they’ll wait until “everyone’s had a few cocktails” after the ceremony and then they’ll quiet the hall down before awarding the special guest with a lifetime membership.

Fraser said as in previous years, he’s encouraging everyone who attends the service in Veterans’ Square, the one at Surrey Centre Cemetery, or anywhere else, to head back to the Cloverdale Legion afterwards, or their local Legion.

“All are invited,” he said. “It’s always a great atmosphere with food and music and camaraderie. Doors will open at noon and there’ll be food and entertainment.”

He said food will be available by donation.

“We’ve also got a travelling band coming in, and they’re all prime musicians, many of them are ex-military, and probably around one or two o’clock, they’ll play for about 45 minutes. They’re brilliant,” Fraser said “Then Susie Francis will be putting on a skit. So there’ll be entertainment all afternoon.”

City-wide Services

Many Surrey residents will attend ceremonies across the city on Nov 11. According to the City of Surrey website, there are three services scheduled so far.

Services across the city will be held at:

Veterans’ Square

Cloverdale will host a ceremony in Veterans’ Square that begins with a procession at 10 a.m. and a service at the Cloverdale Cenotaph at 10:25 a.m. The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57 Ave.

Surrey Centre Cemetery

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the Surrey Centre Cemetery (16671 Old McLellan Road).

Whalley

The Royal Canadian Legion in Whalley will also host a ceremony at 13633 Grosvenor Road.



