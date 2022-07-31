Sikh Motorcycle Club road through Surrey in an effort to raise money for diabetes research

Sikh Motorcycle Club ended their ride in Surrey on Sunday (July 31), from Abbotsford. The club rode around the province to spread awareness about diabetes and the importance of research into the disease to support those living with it and help find a cure. Together, they raised money for Diabetes Canada, a charity organization dedicated to doing the work. (Sobia Moman photo)

Sikh Motorcycle Club raised $100,000 for Diabetes Canada, they announced in Surrey at 3 p.m. on Sunday (July 31) and are still hoping to increase funds even further.

The club passed through Surrey in the afternoon, stopping at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, with numerous rides held throughout the country to raise awareness about diabetes and how it affects many people. In addition to raising awareness, the group is also raising money for charity.

Diabetes Canada supports those living with the disease to have access to all of the resources they need to live fulfilling lives while supporting the endeavour of finding a cure. In line with Sikh Motorcycle Club’s goals, they donate all of the proceeds to Diabetes Canada.

“Together, we can end diabetes… We will raise more money than last year,” said a member of Sikh Motorcycle Club.

In 2021, the club raised $113,000 and are close to beating that achievement this year.

The ride started at the B.C. chapter of Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Sikh Society in Abbotsford at 9 a.m. and arrived in Surrey at 2:30 p.m.

Members of the club stress the importance of diabetes research and treatment as they ride around the province to encourage others to get involved and donate if possible.

There is still time to donate to the cause. For those interested, visit rideforcause.ca.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsMotorcycle ShowsSurrey