Sources’ Coldest Night of the Year event more than halfway to $250K goal

Sources' 2022 Coldest Night of the Year raised just over $200,000. Following two years of virtual participation, the event is returning as an in-person affair for 2023. (Contributed photo)

With just a week to go until this year’s Coldest Night of the Year event, Sources’ White Rock/South Surrey location is more than halfway to its fundraising goal.

According to a news release, the site is currently in second place on the national fundraising scoreboard, with 56 per cent of its $250,000 target already met. The Cloverdale Community Kitchen event holds top spot, at 60 per cent of its goal.

The two sites are among 182 locations across Canada participating.

For Sources, this will fundraiser’s 10th anniversary, and its first in-person event since 2020, when the pandemic put a damper on events everywhere.

Sources is “fired up” to welcome participants to pace off en masse on Feb. 25, the release states.

“It is really exciting to return to an in person event after 2 years of virtual fundraising,” event planner Abby Gemino told Peace Arch News by email.

“It ties in well with this year’s national CNOY theme, ‘Gather for good.’ The joy of connecting with people in person creates a different energy and momentum. I think it will have a very positive impact on our fundraising efforts.”

The excitement should not overshadow the past two years’ virtual efforts, however. Gemino emphasized 2021 and 2022 were Sources’ most successful CNOYs so far.

Proceeds from the event help Sources “provide food, clothing and shelter for the homeless, hungry and hurting in our community,” the release notes.

“Our community needs us,” Leigh Sully, president of Elkay Developments – one of the event’s lead sponsors – said in the release.

“Organizations such as Sources count on donations from the public to run many of its programs and services.”

Last year, $201,407 was raised.

Participants this year – there are 363 walkers registered so far – are to meet at the Promenade, and can choose to walk two or four kilometres.

Of 59 teams signed up so far, White Rock Baptist Church is currently in the lead for fundraising, with more than $22,000 raised as of Feb. 17.

The walk is intended to share just a hint of “the harsh conditions in which many are forced to live,” the release states.

Highlights of this year’s event include a warm-up led by ex-CFL player Tommy Europe, a performance by Billy White and the Rockettes, face painting and Little oOtie’s Mini Donuts.

The walk is set to underway at 4 p.m.

To register or donate, or for more information, visit cnoy.org

