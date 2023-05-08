The South Surrey Garden Club’s annual plant sale happens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 13) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church. (Doug Robinson photo)

South Surrey annual plant sale place to be for green thumbs Saturday

Two other Peninsula plants sales also set for May 13

Got a green thumb?

Aspire to have one?

This Saturday (May 13) will be a bonanza for Peninsula residents looking for plants, with the South Surrey Garden Club holding its annual plant sale, as well as two other sales scheduled for the same day.

The South Surrey Garden Club’s annual plant sale is the largest in South Surrey, with more than 2,000 plants for sale, all lovingly cared for by the plant sale’s propagation team. It takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20 Ave.

Sun-loving perennials, shade plants, unique trees, hanging baskets, and unusual specimen plants will be featured at the sale.

Gardeners will also find gently used tools, soil amendments, and gardening gloves for sale.

The Mother’s Day table – always a highlight with the kids – will have special plants and pots perfect for mom.

READ ALSO: Expansion planned for White Rock’s native plant demonstration garden

For those needing advice, master gardeners will be on hand and there will also be a master tool sharpener on site, to take care of any tools that may have been neglected over the winter.

A major fundraiser for the club supporting the monthly speaker series (free to members; $5 for the public), garden tours, workshops, and a number of other activities, new members can join the South Surrey Garden Club at the plant sale for just $10 and enjoy all of the club activities this spring and summer.

For more information, contact southsurreygardenclub@gmail.com

The White Rock Garden Club also hosts a plant and bake sale on Saturday (May 13) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Park Community Hall, 1577 128 St., contact info@white-rock-garden-club.ca for more details.

Over at the Earl Marriott Secondary parking lot, 15751 16 Ave., the EMS dry grad committee is holding a plant, soil and manure sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Email emsgard2023@gmail.com for more information.

garden lifegardeningHome and Garden

