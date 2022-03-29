South Surrey business owner hosting Crescent Beach cleanup

South Surrey business owner Daksh Patel is inviting the community to help with a cleanup at Crescent Beach on April 3, 2022. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey restaurant owner is looking to make a difference this Earth Month, and he’s encouraging others to pitch in as well.

Daksh Patel – owner of Quesada Burritos & Taco restaurants – is hosting a beach cleanup at Crescent Beach this Sunday (April 3).

From 10 to 11 a.m., staff, friends, family and guests will gather at the waterfront to clear as much debris as possible.

In particular, they’ll focus on discarded glass and plastic, a news release notes, explaining that the two items can take 4,000 and 400 years to decompose, respectively.

Anyone interested in joining the effort is welcome.

For those who are unable to turn out, Patel encourages them to support sustainability in any way they can – by using a recyclable bottle or reusable tote, or by cycling instead of driving, for example.

In addition, throughout April, Patel will donate the proceeds of every roasted veggie burrito or quesadilla purchased to the B.C.-founded David Suzuki Foundation. All burritos are wrapped in compostable paper, the release notes.

As well, Quesada guests can donate $1, $2 or $5 to the David Suzuki Foundation at Patel’s four restaurants across Surrey. In South Surrey, Quesada is located at 191-15355 24 Ave.

Patel is hoping to raise at least $5,000 locally.

