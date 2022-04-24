Connie Bonise (right), gets her book signed by John Murray, during an event at Chartwell Imperial Place in Surrey last week. (Contributed photo)

Connie Bonise (right), gets her book signed by John Murray, during an event at Chartwell Imperial Place in Surrey last week. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey senior pens book about caring for his wife

John Murray attended book signing event at Chartwell Imperial Place

A South Surrey senior has been on a mini book tour of sorts, signing copies of a new book written about his experiences caring for his wife.

John Murray, who is a resident of Chartwell Crescent Gardens, was recently in north Surrey – at another Chartwell residence, Imperial Place – to sign copies of his newest book, It’s All About Love: Confessions of a Caregiver.

The book, according to a news release, details his journey with his wife, Rita – to whom he’s been married for nearly 60 years – and the care she has received.

“It’s a story of resilience, perseverance and unconditional love between two people,” the release reads.

It’s All About Love is Murray’s fifth book.

“Across Canada, there are literally millions of caregivers, taking care of spouses, parents and even children, who are lonely, stressed out and badly in need of emotional support,” Murray said.

“The purpose of this book, It’s All About Love, is simply that, to let caregivers know they are not alone and to give them the encouragement they so desperately need.”

More than 30 residents at Imperial Place attended the book signing, which was held last week, and another signing event – this time at Chartwell Langley Gardens – is scheduled for May 13.

Many of the residents in attendance last week were couples “experiencing the same journey” as Murray and his wife, the release notes.

For more information, visit Murray’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/AuthorJohnMurray. The new book is available on Amazon.


