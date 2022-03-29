PHOTOS: South Surrey shredding event raises $9K for Sources’ food bank

A by-donation shredding fundraiser at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre last weekend is being hailed as “a great success.”
According to marketing director Jeri Cox, the March 26 event – held with the help of Surrey firefighters – raised more than $9,000 and collected 835 lbs of food for Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.
“This equates to almost $80,000 raised for the food bank since we began these events with them,” Cox said by email.
“Additionally, we shredded 8 tons of paper, which is equivalent to 137 mature trees saved.”
The total surpassed last year’s results, when $7,900 was raised and 768 lbs of food collected.
That event was described as the biggest shredding fundraiser the shopping centre had ever done for the food bank.
