PHOTOS: South Surrey shredding event raises $9K for Sources’ food bank

Surrey firefighters helped raise more than $9,000 for the Sources South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank at a shredding event hosted by Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on March 26, 2022. (Contributed photo)Surrey firefighters helped raise more than $9,000 for the Sources South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank at a shredding event hosted by Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on March 26, 2022. (Contributed photo)
A by-donation shredding fundraiser at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre last weekend is being hailed as “a great success.”

According to marketing director Jeri Cox, the March 26 event – held with the help of Surrey firefighters – raised more than $9,000 and collected 835 lbs of food for Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.

“This equates to almost $80,000 raised for the food bank since we began these events with them,” Cox said by email.

“Additionally, we shredded 8 tons of paper, which is equivalent to 137 mature trees saved.”

The total surpassed last year’s results, when $7,900 was raised and 768 lbs of food collected.

READ MORE: Semiahmoo Shopping Centre raises $7,900 for South Surrey/White Rock food bank

That event was described as the biggest shredding fundraiser the shopping centre had ever done for the food bank.


