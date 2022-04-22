Students dig in to White Rock park for Earth Day

The Lower Mainland Green Team and students from Earl Marriott Secondary removed invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park in June 2021. (Contributed file photo)

Dozens of South Surrey students are marking Earth Day by pitching in to an effort to tackle invasive plant species at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park.

Organized by the Lower Mainland Green Team, 50 Grade 5/6 students from H.T. Thrift Elementary worked to pull a massive pile of intrusive flora from the 14600 North Bluff Rd. park this morning (April 22), while another 40 students, from the school’s Grade 6/7 classes, are lined up to do their part this afternoon.

The youth are “restoring this urban forest and connecting to nature in a fun, community setting,” Green Team leader Ashton Kerr told Peace Arch News.

The cleanup is not the Green Team’s first effort at the White Rock park – nor in White Rock, generally. In fact, they’ve returned to the site multiple times in recent years, including at least two visits last spring, one of which involved Earl Marriott Secondary students.

READ MORE: Green Team returns to White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park to monitor previous work

The city’s waterfront has been another of the team’s focus areas.

Earth Day is held every April 22 to show support for environmental protection, and many communities schedule events on and around it to raise awareness and do their part to make a difference.

The City of Surrey’s Party for the Planet event next weekend is that city’s Earth Day celebration. The festival promises a plant sale, environmental workshops, live music, a free speaker series, food trucks and more.

READ MORE: Surrey’s Party for the Planet signals return of in-person ‘Major City Events’ in 2022

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

EnvironmentstudentsSurreyWhite Rock