Surrey Pride Society gets funding from federal government for seniors programs

Events are for seniors and organized by seniors, including a high-tea drag queen bingo

Surrey Pride Society is getting more than $22,000 from the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

“It’s a fund that wants to provide services for seniors, but that is led by seniors,” said Jen Marchban, vice president of Surrey Pride.

The money will help the society launch the Rainbow Seniors’ social program.

“As Surrey Pride Society we are absolutely thrilled to be able to add this program to our existing activities and events,” said Marchban.

The Rainbow Seniors social program will be run by Marchban and community activist, Sylvia Traphan, who are both seniors. It will include social and educational events that will run throughout the year. The program aims to decrease the isolation that many seniors may face and promote the agency of seniors in the Rainbow (2SLGBTQI+) community.

Marchban told the Now-Leader that they plan to host a number of different events, including high tea socials with drag queen bingos.

Surrey Pride already hosts a number of drag queen bingo nights throughout the year but they are often in the evening and hosted in a noisy environment. The high tea will be hosted in the afternoon in a senior-friendly location.

They also plan to host a theatre performance in the spring at the Museum of Surrey.

“It will be an original creative performance by queer seniors,” Marchban said.

Some of the other programs they plan to host include a speed dating event and an educational town hall event on elder abuse and 2SLGBTQI+ seniors.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

