Surrey school district seeks student art exploring mental health

Students from across the Surrey school district are encouraged to submit original artwork that illustrates positive mental health and well-being to be used for a new district website.

The new website, which was announced in a press release by the district on Monday (March 20),“will provide free wellness resources for students and families.”

“We want to see what positive mental health and well-being means to students and celebrate that by showcasing it alongside our resources,” said Selma Smith, director of instruction for Continuous Learning at School District No. 36.

“For many, art is not only a positive reminder of the world around us, but also a beneficial outlet that can help others find comfort during difficult times.”

Creative interpretations of what positive mental health looks like will be chosen. They will be showcased on Surrey Schools’ website to make users of the website feel welcome, the district states. Making the decision to find resources for oneself as a student, or as an adult for one’s child can be difficult, so the artwork will create a more encouraging atmosphere, they add.

Students can submit a photograph that fits the theme, produce original artwork digitally or take a photo of their physical artwork to attach it to the online form.

“Submissions should reflect positive mental health, convey a sense of social, emotional and physical well-being, and be high enough resolution for use online. Students may also use works that feature nature, which can be a source of relief and positivity for some,” reads the release.

The online submission form, available at sd36.ca/wllbng23 with a deadline of April 15, will require students to fill in their information and submit their work online. Younger students will need the help of a parent or guardian for the form.

