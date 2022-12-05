Transplant recipients, families to deliver thanks to Peace Arch, Surrey hospitals

Tranplant recipients are popping into hospitals around the region this week, continuing a tasty tradition of thanking health-care teams who make organ donation and transplant possible.

Peace Arch Hospital is scheduled to receive its Operation Popcorn delivery on Tuesday (Dec. 6), while Surrey Memorial staffers are to be treated to the special package on Thursday (Dec. 8).

According to a news release, BC Transplant’s Operation Popcorn campaign has been running for 31 years. Transplant recipients, living donors and families of deceased donors deliver festive packages to staff of B.C. hospital intensive care units, emergency departments and operating rooms, sharing their stories along the way.

“The campaign is their reminder of the people whose lives have been impacted through the work of health professionals supporting organ donors at the end of life,” the release states.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix said he “wholeheartedly” supports the campaign to raise public awareness.

“Also, my deepest gratitude to our incredible health-care professionals who are committed to saving patients’ lives every day and supporting organ donors and their families with care and compassion,” Dix said in the release.

The popcorn deliveries this year are being carried out by a total of 85 volunteers, to 28 hospitals across the province.

This season, British Columbians are once again being encouraged to “take two minutes” to register as organ donors. According to transplant.bc.ca, as of Dec. 1, 2022, there were 517 people waiting for transplants, and more than 1.5 million British Columbians were registered donors. To join the list, visit taketwominutes.ca

