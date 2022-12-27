Tree chipping events are available across the Semiahmoo Peninsula this season. (File photo)

Tree chipping events upcoming in South Surrey, White Rock

Annual events run by donation for charity

Now that Old St. Nick has returned to the North Pole, residents will soon be looking for ways to properly dispose of their natural Christmas trees. For this reason, tree-chipping events have been scheduled around Surrey and White Rock, starting this weekend.

Once again, White Rock Firefighters Charity Association will be hosting a tree chipping early in the new year. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 at Centennial Arena. Chipping is by donation.

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club is running an event over the course of two days. It will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those wanting to participate will be welcomed to the upper parking lot on site, at 1284 184 St. Also by donation, funds raised will go towards hatchery operations at the club.

For the ninth year running, Journey Grad will be collecting and disposing of trees in upcoming days. Members of a youth group at Peace Portal Church, the Grade-12 students are fundraising for their grad trip by running a tree chipping event by donation.

Pick-up and drop-off options are available for individuals in the area, with the event beginning on Saturday, Dec. 31, onto Jan. 1-2, Jan. 7-8 and Jan. 14. More info and forms to schedule a pick-up are available at journeygrad.com

For White Rock residents unable to attend a tree-chipping event, the city is urging individuals to place their trees in organic waste bins. According to the city’s website, as long as the trees are chopped into pieces three feet in length, or shorter, are gathered in bundles less than 20 inches wide and placed in the green can, crews will pick up the pieces for disposal.

