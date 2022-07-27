Video: High school rugby team volunteer to clean-up graffiti in Ocean Park

Tristan Kristol (on the ladder) and Keegan Sheridan participated in painting over graffiti at Ocean Park Pizza and Village Pub. (Sobia Moman photo) Luke Colabella is held up by his teammates, Sam Michaluk, Aiden Sham and Evan Baker to reach the the tallest areas of the wall. (Sobia Moman photo) Aiden Sham pays attention to detail as he gets low to reach every last inch of the wall (Sobia Moman photo) Kai Nagamatsu and Keegan Sheridan work hard to paint over the vandalism. (Sobia Moman photo) Ryder Brookes and Tristan Kristol add the finishing touches to the wall. (Sobia Moman photo)

Members of a high school rugby team got together on Monday afternoon in a “fun community restoration” project to cover-up an act of vandalism in South Surrey.

The side of a building in Ocean Park was the victim of spray-painted vandalism on Thursday (July 21), which prompted community members to take action.

Nico Docolas, an owner of Ocean Park Pizza and Village Pub called out for assistance, asking residents to point him in the direction of a company that could clean up the unwanted paint.

“The youth from Elgin Park’s (Rugby team) said, ‘Why hire somebody when we would be happy to help you guys out and make sure our community looks how we want it to look?’” Docolas recalled.

Docolas also coaches rugby, from Grade 8 to 12, making him even more proud that 15 of the Elgin Park Secondary Orcas willingly volunteered their time.

The boys who volunteered on Monday were Luke Colabella, Ken Liu, Sam Michaluk, Jake Dumoulin, Aiden Sham, James Gold, Ryder Brookes, Jacob Spence, Kai and Tak Nagamatsu, Tristan Kristol, Liam Stroud, Easton Hartshorne, Evan Baker and Keegan Sheridan.

A lesson that he has worked to teach the boys, and one they have learned well, is to give back the same amount that they get, Docolas said.

To deter further vandalism and instead create something beautiful with the large blank canvas, Docolas has a plan. He is searching for a local mural artist to transform the wall.

“We don’t have a stop light in our little town… This is one of the only things you see as you drive by,” Docolas said.

“My grandfather who started this business in 1978 passed away this year, so I was thinking something to attribute the Canadian dream… My grandfather came with nothing but his suitcase and a sausage that they confiscated at the border,” Docolas said, adding that his grandfather’s struggles led to the whole family having a successful business they are proud to run.

“He was as much this town as you could be.”

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of SurreyCity of White RockLocal Sports