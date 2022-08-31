VIDEO: South Surrey high school students make COVID-awareness video to educate youth

Students at Semiahmoo Secondary made an animated COVID-19 video to share with other youth throughout the community. (File photo).

Two South Surrey high school students have taken their own lack of understanding about COVID-19 and turned it into an animated, informative video suitable for other youths in order to spread awareness.

Jiya Ghuman and Catherine Jiang, soon-to-be Grade-12 students at Semiahmoo Secondary, founded the Medical Club at their previous school, Elgin Park Secondary.

Once they both switched schools, the two decided to startYouth Speaks Health – a nonprofit organization –in collaboration with the Elgin Park medical club, comprised of prospective medical students.

At the onset of the pandemic, Ghuman found that a lot of people her age and younger felt that the information on the virus was not inclusive of people of all ages.

“We realized that there wasn’t a lot of information, especially targeted towards youth or younger kids about COVID-19. They didn’t really know what was going on,” Ghuman told Peace Arch News.

“We wanted to spread the message about what COVID is, so you can better equip yourself and stay safe and just learn more about the virus in general.”

This effort led 10 members of the club in a year-long journey, as they put their minds and skills together to create an animated video with voice-over to explain in simple terms, the transmission process of the virus.

Ghuman and Jiang feel that their video project is an opportunity to spread information to students even younger than themselves.

“Once school starts up again, it’ll be easier to reach out to elementary schools in South Surrey and see if the teachers are willing to share it to their class,” Ghuman said, adding that another goal is to have it shown in the pediatric ward of Peace Arch Hospital – something they are actively attempting to make happen.

Both Jiang and Ghuman hope to become doctors in the future, with helping others at the top of their list of priorities.

“I think this video is a great step in helping our community in keeping themselves safe,” Ghuman said.

