White Rock clothing drive to benefit women affected by violence

A clothing drive to mark Prevention of Violence Against Women Week (April 10-16) is underway in White Rock, and there are a handful of locations set up to accept donations.

The Violence Prevention Women’s Clothing Drive is hosted by White Rock RCMP Victim Services in partnership with Sources Women’s Centre, Sources Community Resource Centres and the City of White Rock.

Through April 22, donations of new and gently used women’s clothing and accessories are sought, to assist women of domestic and gender-based violence to get back on their feet.

Donation bins have been placed at White Rock RCMP Detachment (15299 Pacific Ave.), White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.) and the Kent Street Activity Centre (1475 Kent St.).

Items needed include comfortable shoes; new underwear and socks; gently used or new bras; rainwear and light jackets; unopened toiletries and personal-hygiene products.

As well, a drive-thru drop-off and information booth will be set up at the detachment on April 13. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day, victim services staff and volunteers will be on-hand to accept donations, and provide information on the prevention of gender-based violence, referrals for community programs and resources that assist with resiliency and empowerment of women.

All items collected through the drive are to be donated to Sources Women’s Place clothing-exchange program, and distributed as needed throughout the community.

